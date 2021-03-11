Missing venues around campus

When The Crossroads first opened its new dining area in 2009, there were only seven food venues to choose from.

Now there are over 20 locations on campus, 18 of which are located in The Crossroads, where students can grab a bite to eat before heading to class, hopping onto a Zoom meeting or procrastinating homework.

Well, usually there are over 20 locations.

When campus briefly shut down last year due to uncertainty about COVID-19, many of The Crossroad’s venues closed and some have not yet re-opened.

According to BYU-Idaho’s Emergency page published last March, the only venues that were opened immediately following the announcement of campus closure were Chick-fil-A, Teton Grill, Quesadilla and limited selections from Stacks and Wraps and Shaker Salad.

Since then, more have opened but not all.

According to BYU-I’s Food Services webpage, the temporarily closed venues are Apollo Gyros, Raisu, Simply Sushi, Breakfast Buffet, The Crepe Corner, Pastry Kitchen, Doughnuts, Café Snow and Garden View Café.

“I toured here last year with my cousin and it just seemed more lively and fun with more venues open,” said Meghan Hendershot, a freshman studying psychology.

Even though COVID-19 has caused many venues to close, students wish there were more options open.

“I understand that because of COVID-19 there are restrictions,” Hendershot said. “But for people who depend on it between classes, it would be nice for them to have more options.”

Another BYU-I student offered his insight.

“I think The Crossroads is slower,” said Joseph Vogl, a junior studying biomedical science. “More options meant more people. More people meant more movement and more movement meant more social feel.”

Vogl works on campus and often finds himself needing to grab a quick pick-me-up. However, he went to The Crossroads more often when more venues were open.

“I don’t go there as much because they don’t have what I really like,” Vogl said.

Although many venues are closed, there are still many options, including Chick-fil-A, a popular choice. While students wait for closed venues to re-open, The BYU-I Crossroads Instagram page offers updates about the venues around campus through fun posts and videos.