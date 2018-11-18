Missionary Process to change

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced changes to the missionary recommendation process on Nov. 16. This change will allow more opportunity to serve, creating more flexibility.

Church leaders were sent an official letter from the First Presidency to inform them about the changes.

Beginning Jan. 2, 2019, all young men and women in the U.S. and Canada will use the same online recommendation process, regardless of health reasons, according to LDS living. They will complete the same forms, participate in interviews with Church leaders and be called either for proselyting or service missionaries.

“Preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ will always be the primary purpose of missionary service,” said Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a statement from LDS living “These young men and women will be called to serve in one of the 407 missions throughout the world.”

LDS living reported that young men and women will be first considered for proselyting missions. If there are any physical, mental or emotional reasons they cannot serve in that capacity they will then be called to a service capacity.

“They make a huge difference, they’re dependable, they show up, they do the work, they’re cheerful, they’re positive, they’re enthusiastic,” Elder Renlund said. “They bring life and energy.”

More information about the changes is available at lds.org/service-missionary.