The sports world received exciting news this week as it was announced that MLB plans to expand by adding teams before the 2029 season.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said earlier this month that the league expansion is coming and will likely consist of adding two teams before his scheduled retirement in 2029.

According to an ESPN article by Jeff Passan, Nashville and Salt Lake City are front-running candidates for the two new teams. Many believe the MLB has already essentially chosen Nashville as one of the two destinations, calling it close to fate. But why is Nashville such a popular destination?

“The Music City is already a major league city, with the NFL’s Titans, and NHL’s Predators and tremendous population growth, in a part of the country that is wild about sports,” said Passan on Wednesday.

The second expansion location remains undecided. According to Passan, Salt Lake City is among these cities vying for the last spot.

The buzz around potentially expanding to Salt Lake is relatively recent compared to other options such as Austin, Portland and Mexico City; however, Passan said the prospects for Utah are high.

Last year, Utah began its push for a team with the creation of the Big League Utah program.

“Because the effort has been so thorough and so many preliminary boxes have already been checked, that once you dig into the specifics, the question becomes more: Why not Salt Lake City?” said Passan.

A 2020 Census listed Utah as the fastest-growing state in the country, while a 2024 release from the World Population Review also gave Utah the title of the youngest state, with an average age of 30.7 years.

Along with a high growth rate and a young population, Utah also has targeted land for a stadium just off I-80 in The Power District of Salt Lake City. This location features beautiful scenery with a view of the downtown skyline and is easily accessible to fans via car or public transportation.

Baseball is not new to Salt Lake City. They hosted the minor league Salt Lake Bees for years. The Bees currently rank 17th out of 120 minor league clubs in attendance, drawing 6,160 fans every game.

A Forbes article from 2023 hypothesized that expansion fees for a new team could potentially be around $2 billion.

With these new teams, division re-alignment would be necessary, likely requiring a new division in each league. This would create four divisions compared to the three divisions per league with five teams each in both the American and National Leagues.

If Salt Lake City were chosen, it would be one of the smaller markets in the league. But according to Passan, the biggest roadblock is showing that Salt Lake City is a true baseball market.

“The biggest hurdle may be getting MLB’s decision-makers to see Salt Lake City not just as a growing, high-functioning sports market, but a real baseball town,” said Passan.

One reason Nashville is virtually guaranteed a spot is because the city has proven to support several professional sports teams in the past.

However, the idea of an MLB team in Salt Lake City is largely supported from state residents.

In March of 2023, Deseret News reported that a survey showed 81% of Utah residents strongly supported the idea of bringing a franchise to their state.