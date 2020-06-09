Moms and masks to the rescue

Living in Rexburg during quarantine, people might find themselves scrolling endlessly on social media and stumbling across the many Rexburg Facebook groups.

Once accepted to these groups, you can find various posts on COVID-19, lost pets, different opinions on best restaurants in towns and just about anything going on in Rexburg.

The extra time caused many Rexburg residents to give back to the city by donating masks and mask materials to help community members stay safe during the pandemic. They do so from an at-home platform: Facebook groups.

Jess Goudy, a Madison School District employee, helped coordinate the creation of 5000 masks for Madison Memorial Hospital in the month of March.

“These are for the non-clinical staff and all patients and visitors so they don’t burn through the surgical ones as fast,” Goudy said.

Goudy created a way for members of the community to donate to the hospital. Community members can drop off masks at the Madison Education Center every Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks should be made out of lightweight woven cotton, no knits.

Many people have posted to these Facebook groups reaching out with free materials to either make masks or donate those they already made.

Cheme’ Erikson, has put in hours of work with her family to donate masks to the community.

“Anyone that messaged me about wanting to help sew masks came to my house and picked up however many kits they wanted,” Erikson said. “Each kit had 20 sets of fabric squares, 20 pipe cleaners and 280 inches of elastic. I also had bags for people to pick up with just elastic for those that already had their own fabric. I donated 40 bags of just elastic to Jess Goudy with the Madison Education Center.”

Erikson made a video with instructions on how to sew the masks and worked with her three daughters in an assembly line formation to make over 500 masks.

“We offered homemade masks to anyone who needed them, free of charge,” Erikson said. “Many people we made masks for felt they could afford to donate a little money to us to further the mask making effort. We just kept going until we ran out of fabric, elastic and funds. We had fun sitting in my sewing room watching movies and sewing for a couple of hours each afternoon.”

Over the past few weeks, there have been hundreds of posts and comments asking where to get mask supplies, free masks and where to donate masks.

“I felt it was important to teach my kids that we can and should give service, especially when it is a service that not everyone can provide,” Erikson said. “Making masks for me is emotionally difficult because of what they represent. It has been hard to force myself to sit and make them. With each one, I hope it doesn’t get used. But everyone we have donated to have been very grateful. They were all made with a little piece of my heart.”