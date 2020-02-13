Monuesday: President’s Day affects students’ schedules

BYU-Idaho will have an adjustment to their schedule on Feb. 18. That Tuesday will act as a Monday. There will be no devotional and everybody will attend the classes they would regularly attend on Monday.

“We found that the number of teaching days was different every semester,” said Van Christman, associate academic vice president of curriculum. “So, faculty had to adjust their syllabus every semester.”

According to Christman, this will help equalize semesters so that faculty have the same number of teaching days all year round. He also said that BYU does this, and they have done it for years.

“It makes sense to me as to why they are doing it,” said Tara Johnson, a senior studying therapeutic recreation. “I think it will be a little confusing since I will have to go to the same classes two days in a row and I’m just not used to that.”

Some other students also expressed their opinion on this topic.

“I think that professors should explain clearly what is going to happen so that we are not confused on the assignments that will need to be done those days,” said Richard Fossett, a freshman studying biology education.

Josue Flores Orozco, a freshman studying chemistry, said he liked the way it was before and will miss the opportunity to attend devotional that day.

“To be honest, it is very confusing to me,” said Andrea Ruiz Martell, a freshman studying recreation management. “Besides, all my favorite classes are on Tuesdays.”

Christman pointed out that there are some downsides to this adjustment. People who work during those hours can be affected, whether their jobs are on or off-campus.

According to the administration, nothing has been established for people that will be affected by this change. If someone works off-campus and has a Tuesday work schedule, they will need to work with the employer and faculty to figure out the best thing to do on that day.

Christman hopes the creation of the adjusted calendars will benefit not only faculty but students as well.

The upcoming Spring semester will also have some changes.

“We will have another potential switch Spring semester because the Spring semester actually has one extra day,” Christman said. “So, we will make it a non-teaching day either on Memorial Day or the 4th of July.”

For the 2020 Spring Semester, the non-teaching day will be the day after Memorial Day, given that there will be no classes on May 25 and May 26. Since the 26 will not be a holiday, faculty will have to be back that day, but there will be no classes.

“There is just not a lot of time, semesters go by so quickly,” said Christman. “We want students to focus on learning, not just jumping through the hoops.”