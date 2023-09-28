Snake River Gateways Project is an ongoing project designed to improve access to Snake River. The project will give access to improved two-vehicle boat ramps, boat landings, restrooms and interactive educational displays.

The National Park Service and Grand Teton National Park Foundation are aiding this initiative by raising $7.5 million in donations and will combine it with the already existing budget of $6.85 million.

The full project started in 2019 with the goal of enhancing and improving visitors’ experience at the river, and it will likely be completed by fall 2024.

Visitors are encouraged to use the Jackson Lake Dam, the Pacific Creek and the Deadmans Bars river access since both Moose Landing and Wilson Boat Ramps are currently closed.

To learn more about the closing of Moose Landing, please visit the National Park Service website.