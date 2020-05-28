More students attend BYU-Idaho during pandemic

During a pandemic, Brigham Young University-Idaho saw, according to a press release, an increased number of campus-based and online students continue “to pursue their academic goals.”

Compared to Spring 2019, 0.8% more students enrolled in remote, or campus-based courses for Spring 2020.

The Spring Semester 2020 statistics showed 20,559 students are currently enrolled in remote courses this year. Spring Semester 2019 counted 20,388 enrolled campus-based students.

BYU-Idaho attributes the growth to its “unique education emphasis.”

This emphasis extends to online courses, where growth of 16.3% occurred. Currently, 12,435 students are enrolled in online classes for the spring, while only 10,691 students enrolled last year.

According to the press release, part of BYU-Idaho’s education emphasis is creating an environment for students to gather together with others who share common values. The current campus-based student body comprises 10,147 males and 10,412 females.

5,638 of those students are married, accounting for more than a fourth of the campus-based student population.

Purposefully designed to be student focused, BYU-Idaho’s education emphasis also focuses on real-world preparation and a high-value educational experience.