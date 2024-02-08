As of Feb. 1, world famous YouTuber, MrBeast partnered with JustServe, a service provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

JustServe is a website and app that connects volunteers with local organizations offering public service opportunities.

According to Beast Philanthropy’s official website, “as a 501(c)3 organization, Beast Philanthropy exists to leverage the power of social media platforms and raise funds to alleviate hunger, homelessness, and unemployment. Beast Philanthropy will provide life-changing grants, assistance, and both monetary and non-monetary gifts to individuals and families.”

When MrBeast received his first YouTube sponsorship deal of $10,000 in June 2017, he wanted to do something more with the money.

” … (H)e wondered, ‘how can I transform this money into something good?'” according to Beast Philanthropy.

Soon after, MrBeast agreed to his first sponsorship deal with the condition of being able to give away all of the money.

“We believe that volunteering and helping other people is one of the greatest things that you can do, not only for others but for yourself,” said MrBeast’s Instagram post. “There is nothing in the world that feels as great as being able to help someone else.”

JustServe was built on similar principles of helping others through volunteer work.

“As we work side-by-side and learn from each other, mutual understanding increases, misconceptions can be corrected, and new friendships are built,” according to JustServe.

For opportunities to volunteer go to JustServe and sign up, find a project, invite friends, help out and connect with the community.