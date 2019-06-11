A murder performed on stage

BYU-Idaho students are performing A Murder is Announced in the Eliza R. Snow Black Box Theater. The play features a cast of characters in a predicament; someone is going to die at 6:30 p.m. and no one knows who it will be.

According to Agatha Christie’s official website, Christie claims it as one of her favorite titles. Christie wrote the book in 1950, adding it to a list of her other crime fiction novels.

August Schmid, a freshman studying theater performance, plays as Detective Sergeant Mellors, the assistant to Inspector Craddock.

Schmid said he learned a lot from the theater. He said as an actor, he learned how he wants to act in general.

Schmid also said he always looks for a specific outcome to each play. He looks for members of the audience discussing their impressions and what they learned from it.

“We get to see people laugh and gasp,” Schmid said. “It’s always a rewarding feeling. You know they are paying attention.”

Audience members applauded the cast’s performance.

“I think it was really well done,” said Erik Birch, a freshman studying chemistry. “They love what they do and do good at it.”

Sarah Bucakave, a sophomore studying elementary education, found the play surprising.

“I like watching murder mystery stuff, and I was trying to figure out who the murderer was,” Bucakave said.

More performances of A Murder is Announced will take place on from June 11 to 15 at the Snow Black Box Theatre. Admissions are $3 for students and $6 for the public.

