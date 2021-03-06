Museum of Rexburg plans city’s 183 birthday

On March 3, the Rexburg City Council discussed how the Museum of Rexburg: Home of the Teton Flood Exhibit will celebrate Rexburg’s 183 birthday with a special quilt exhibit, showcasing antique quilts featured in their collection. It will go from March 11-13, and the exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Entry is $4 for adults and $2 for children 4 and under.

According to their Facebook page, the museum offers opportunities for Rexburg residents to be actively involved in the quilt showcase: “We invite the community quilters to email photos of quilts along with the story behind the quilt to museum@rexburg.org that we can use during the quilt show. During the event, the museum will also have polar fleece quilts available to tie for foster care children in the community.”

Alisha Tietjen with the Museum of Rexburg shared that Mary Smith Oldham, one of the first woman attorneys in Idaho, donated 5,000 pages of files about the Teton Dam to the Museum of Rexburg. All of these pages have been uploaded to virtual databases; the hard copies are available in the museum, but will soon be available for digital use on their website as well.

“We feel like we know a lot more about why the dam was built (and) how the dam was built,” Tietjen said. “This will be a great resource for those who come to our museum to look for information.”

The Teton Dam broke in 1976 killing 11 people and costing millions of dollars of property damage. The Museum of Rexburg shares information and showcases artifacts in relation to the flood to educate Rexburg residents. They are located at 51 N. Center St.