Music Department doubles up on concerts

From June 18 to June 22, the Music Department will present seven performances — for free.

Mt. Moran String Quartet Summer Recital

The Mt. Moran String Quartet will perform in the Jacob Spori Art Gallery at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The event requires classroom dress.

The Mt. Moran String Quartet was founded in 2005, according to their facebook page. Richard and KaraLyn Ferguson, Ryan Dabell and James Gordon, the members of the quartet, have professional experience in both performing and teaching.

The Fergusons are the concertmasters of the Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra, owners of Ferguson Music Company and leaders of Mountains and Strings Chamber Music Retreat, a summer music camp for teenagers.

Dabell teaches biology at BYU-Idaho and is the principal violinist of the Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra.

Gordon is the Internship & Career Services coordinator and teaches private cello lessons.

Robert Tueller Baroque Cello Recital

On Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., Robert Tueller will perform Cello Suites 1, 2 and 3 by Johann Bach in the Eliza R. Snow Recital Hall. Event dress is required.

Tueller has played as the principal cellist in the Los Angeles Baroque Orchestra, according to the BYU-I webpage. He has recorded with the Royal Conservatory of Music, which is “the largest and most respected music education institutions in the world,” according to the RCM website.

String Chamber Ensemble

On Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., the String Chamber Ensemble will perform music from Gabriel Faure, Wolfgang Mozart, Franze Schubert and Maurice Ravel in the Snow Recital Hall.

Tueller said “chamber” refers historically to concerts being performed in small rooms rather than large halls.

“(Students) will get a chance to hear top music students perform in smaller, more intimate groups,” Tueller said.

Teton Brass Quintet

On Thursday at 7:30 p.m., the Teton Brass Quintet, comprised of the music faculty and a featured trumpet soloist, Charles Daval, will perform in the Snow Recital Hall. Event dress is required.

Tate Wadsworth, a junior studying music performance, said Daval is a world-class musician.

“I don’t know how they scored him at BYU-I, but they did,” Tate said.

Opera Scenes

On Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., in the Barrus Concert Hall, Opera Scenes will cover a variety of opera songs, including the finale from Broadway’s Les Miserable. Event dress is required.

Dallin Hansen – Violin Studio Recital

On Saturday at 10:00 a.m, Dallin Hansen will perform in the Snow Recital Hall. Event dress is required.

Hansen has played as a soloist throughout Idaho, Utah and Arizona. He has been part of some chamber and orchestral tours in Europe and Russia, according to the BYU-I webpage.