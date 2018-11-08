Music major has prepared years for important recital

On Nov. 17, Alex Purser will take a deep breath, step out onto the stage and sing for an hour in front of a crowd. With the spotlight trained on him, Purser will have to remember everything he has learned in the past few years about vocal performance, as this is the culmination of his learning.

Alex Purser is a senior studying music and is currently preparing for his upcoming senior recital. Purser will perform in the Eliza R. Snow Building in Recital Hall 269 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

A Senior Recital is the culmination of the voice lessons that each student gets over the years in school. It is the senior project for the Music Department. Purser will sing a mix of opera and more modern music, chosen by both Purser and his voice teacher.

Purser said that he had been singing for as long as he can remember.

“I grew up with it,” Purser said. “Although, I’ve only had voice lessons for three years now.”

Music students that emphasize in vocal performance become familiar with the vocal structure, interactions and production. They will also get a basic understanding of the role of music in the Church, career options, conducting skills and concert attendance.

Graduating in April, Purser has gone through the basic vocal performance classes and has learned a lot about the music industry. He has taken voice lessons for the past three years.

Purser is currently working on applications for graduate school. He will continue in his vocal performance major to get more experience. He wants to travel around Europe to perform opera.

Purser’s favorite piece that he has performed was Alban Berg’s Four Songs, also known as Vier Lieder. It’s a more modern piece written in the 20th century.

“The amount of time that I have had to spend on it is unique because of how challenging it is,” Purser said.

The best part of singing, Purser said, is the performing aspect. Purser loves the feeling of being on stage and being somebody else for a short while.

“It’s an opportunity to become someone that you can’t be in real life, or that isn’t socially acceptable in real life, and still be able to benefit from the learning experiences,” Purser said.

Purser’s least favorite part about vocal performance is the stress of memorizing.

“I hope people come,” Purser said. “It will be exciting, it will be different.”