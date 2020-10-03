Music rings during the Saturday morning session of general conference

The 190 Semiannual General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints broadcasted from the Conference Center Theatre.

Music is a consistent part of the general conference experience and each song adds to the overall message of the session. Various pre-recorded hymns by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square played during the Saturday morning session.

The first hymn sang was “Truth Eternal,” written by Alexander Schreiner with words by Parley P. Pratt, according to The Church’s hymn book. This hymn is found in the restoration section of the hymn book, and it mentions restoring truth in the second verse of the song.

Following the opening of the meeting the Choir sung, “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty,” by Joachim Neader. According to the discipleship ministries, this hymn is originally based on German text. Neader was a hymnwriter who lived during the 1600s, he wrote of praising the Lord who created all things.

The next hymn sung was “I Feel my Savior’s Love,” which appears in The Church’s Children’s Songbook and translates to over 20 languages. This allows countries around the world to express their ability to feel their Savior’s love.

Next, the Choir sang, “Come Ye Children of the Lord” after a few speakers shared their messages. According to the hymnbook, the music for this hymn comes from a Spanish melody arranged by Benjamin Carr. The theme for this hymn references the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.

Following a few more speakers the Choir sung, “Have I Done Any Good?” This hymn invites people to do good in their life as part of their duty. With the line, “Then wake up and do something more than dream of your mansion above,” drives home the principle that as members of The Church, service is a part of being a disciple of Christ.

The closing hymn was “Love One Another.” This hymn, which primary children often learn in sign language, teaches of loving people as Jesus loved. A message in the hymn shares the idea that disciples of Jesus Christ are recognized by their desire to love others. In the hymnbook, 1 John 4:11 serves as a reference.

“Beloved, if God so loved us, we ought also to love one another.”