Musical Rexburg: Native Instrument Workshop

What do you get when you mix plastic pipes, acrylic paint and smiling faces? If you add the hum of a Didgeridoo and sprinkle in some hide drums, you get the Native Instrument Workshop, which was held on Feb. 13.

The activity was held in the Student Activity Center from 6 to 8 p.m.; it was run by Jason Thornton, the outdoor activities administrator. The workshop provided attendees with the materials needed to construct their own hand drum and Didgeridoo while also educating them on the instruments as Thornton guided their building.

This is not the first time this workshop has been held on campus; Thornton feels that bringing music into Outdoor Activities is a good addition to the craft series.

“We have had these types of events before making things like moccasins, hammocks and leather wallets,” Thornton said. “There is lots to do outside, (but in the) wintertime, people think there isn’t much to do outside, so I thought bringing them inside and having them make something was a good idea.”

The instruments constructed during the workshop have quite the cultural significance, according to Thornton, and he hopes that attendees were able to find a sense of place with them.

“(These instruments) were used in cultural practices,” Thornton said. “And in a way, you can use both instruments for meditation. I think everyone went away with something they are going to remember; it’s all you could ask for.”

Breezy Stein, a sophomore studying art, said the event was definitely memorable.

“It was really good,” Stein said. “It’s cool that I can come back for their activities on Tuesday and they can show me some more as well. Jason was really chill and I feel like he is one of my friends.”

While making the instruments was a key part of the experience, Stein said she enjoyed the sense of community the group had and how good it felt to be with them.

Emily King, a junior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, feels the laid back environment made it easy to branch out and have fun.

“I wanted to learn something more about (other cultures),” King said. “So this interested me. I wasn’t able to play the Didgeridoo today, but I was still chill about it. I’ve told all my friends about it, it was a lot of fun.”

Both students look forward to returning to the workshop in the future, and workshops like these show there is much to ‘Digeri-do’ on campus. Upcoming events can be found on the Outdoor Activities’ webpage.