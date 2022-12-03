My dad isn’t going to walk me down the aisle?

As a little girl, I watched a lot of movies and TV shows. I watched princesses and other characters get married and have that special moment when their father walks them down the aisle to meet the love of their life. My 9-year-old self yearned for that special moment.

In my primary class, we had a lesson on temples. The beauty, sacredness and holiness of them made me so ecstatic to get married one day. On the way home from church, I talked to my mom about the lesson and mentioned that moment of locking one arm with my dad, with a bouquet in the other. My mom told me that my dad wouldn’t walk me down an aisle in the temple.

I was heartbroken.

Now as an adult, unmarried, unengaged and with a meaningful testimony of the temple, I still want that moment with my dad. Luckily, there is a way for a bride to have that moment and be sealed for time and eternity to her groom.

In church culture, it’s often been seen as taboo or wrong to have a ring ceremony or have a civil marriage before a temple sealing. However, over three years ago, the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released an announcement that discontinued the policy that couples married civilly would need to wait a year to be sealed in the temple.

Having a civil marriage or a ring ceremony before or after a sealing provides so many opportunities for couples. Instead of waiting outside the temple, siblings, friends and others get the chance to be a part of the wedding by watching a civil ceremony or a ring ceremony.

According to the First Presidency’s letter, “We anticipate that this change will provide more opportunities for families to come together in love and unity during this special time of marriage and sealing of a man and a woman.”

Another huge positive of having a civil marriage or a ring ceremony is that the sealing planning becomes less stressful. It can remove the fear of choosing whom they would like to join them for their sealing. Not choosing certain people can create tension, which is unnecessary for such a special day. These friends or family will feel more included if they get the chance to be a part of the civil marriage or ring ceremony.

Additionally, this gives the opportunity to be specific in whom they choose to join them. A BYU-Idaho alumna explained that she wished she had only her immediate family with her during the sealing. She also explained that it would have been much easier if she had a ring ceremony after her sealing — she wouldn’t have felt so coerced into whom she had in the room.

This separate ceremony will not remove any sacredness from the temple sealing. Having both brings a couple and their families together in a sacred moment and brings their community together in a separate moment. The joy any marriage brings to a community calls for celebration. A civil marriage or a ring ceremony presents that opportunity.

By having a separate ceremony from the sealing, a bride will have her moment with her father or whomever she chooses to walk her down the aisle. The couple also gets to choose whom they want with them, eliminating all concerns about leaving someone out or hurting someone’s feelings.

I know now that I can have that princess moment with my dad and have the blessings of a temple sealing. No one should feel pressured to do one or the other. Instead, they should know that they have options and will not be judged for any decision they make. Every girl deserves that princess moment.