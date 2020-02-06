My Mamba Mentality

In high school, I played weekly pickup basketball games with the guys from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Even when I wasn’t shooting the ball well, I still shot it as much as I could.

“Why are you still shooting? You haven’t hit a jumper all day,” my brother would say to me.

My response was simple.

“That’s what Kobe would do.”

18-time NBA all-star Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna, recently died in a helicopter crash. Kobe, also known as the Black Mamba, gifted us 20 years of basketball dominance, but even more importantly, he gave me a mentality of working hard to succeed in anything you put your mind to.

Kobe Bryant gave his all into whatever he did. He gave everything to the game of basketball, was the best father he could be to his four daughters and after retiring he, got into film, winning an Oscar for the best animated short film.

There’s a reason you say “Kobe” when throwing a paper ball into a trash can, and it’s not just that he had a great outside shot. Kobe taught people to compete. He taught you to bring the best out of yourself and to believe that with hard work, you can be the best at whatever you put yourself into.

I wanted to be just like Kobe. I wanted his determination and tenacity — I’m not the only one, either. Just hours after his death, BYU-Idaho students organized a vigil to honor the legend.

During my first semester at BYU-I, my roommate and I played the NBA 2K16 video game every night. I had lost about 50 games in a row. When I found myself up by two with seconds left, I thought I had finally won a game until he gave the ball to Kobe.

I lost game 51.

While watching Kobe lead the Lakers to a 2010 NBA championship, I asked my dad if the Lakers would ever be bad. It felt like Kobe would be winning championships forever. Kobe may not be here anymore, but his influence is eternal.