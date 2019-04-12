Myths and legends of BYU-I: from ghosts to tunnels

A ghost on campus? Underground tunnels? Since the university was founded in 1888, BYU-Idaho students have shared stories and explored school myths.

Under the Oscar A. Kirkham Building, tunnels weave and twist to accommodate layers of cables and vents. The pipes gently release pressure in an inconsistent pattern as a phone flashlight pans around bumpy concrete walkway. Some of the tunnels lead to dead ends, others give access to vents that lead to the stage, and still others lead to open spaces where huge air conditioning units suck in air to filter through the building.

Antoinette Kaku, a junior studying public health, worked as an early-morning custodian and sometimes would go to the Kirkham late at night.

“It was so dark and felt outright spooky,” Kaku said. “I think one of my coworkers mentioned that it was ‘haunted,’ and right off the bat we thought we saw dark figures lurking in the shadows, doors closing on their own and heard weird noises. Maybe it’s because the building was also so old. It was just fun at the end of the day.”

The Kirkham was named after Oscar A. Kirkham, a music professor. He only taught for three years at Ricks College. On a night train to Rexburg, he wrote the song “Dear Old Ricks,” and it’s not hard to hear those lyrics echo through the halls (and tunnels) of the Kirkham in an eerie tone.

“Then cheer again for dear old Ricks

And keep her banners high.

There is no school that’s half so dear,

Her love is ever nigh.

I walk again her sacred halls

And sing her happy songs.

No matter where my feet may tread

My heart to her belongs.”