Nate Bargatze brings comedy to Rexburg

Stand-up comedian, author and podcast host Nate Bargatze is performing at BYU-Idaho as part of his "Big Dumb Eyes" tour. Bargatze will be performing at the BYU-Idaho center for the BYUI Live Performance Series, on Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

According to the BYUI Ticket office, the show is currently sold out, but some tickets are still available for resale on StubHub.

The front entrance to the BYU-Idaho Center. Image Credit:Hayden Weaver

According to Tanner Christensen, Entertainment Promoter for BYUI Live Performance Series, Bargatze has made BYUI history as only the 2nd performer to sell out the I-Center, with the first time being 10 years ago at the 2016 BYUI Christmas concert which featured David Archuleta and Nathan Pacheco.

Bargatze has become famous for comedy that is both "Clean and relatable." According to Billboard, Bargatze currently holds the record as the #1 Selling Comedian in the world with 677,000 tickets sold in 2025.

"Comedy comes in all forms and shapes and sizes and for all variety of audiences. Sadly, there's a very limited number of comedians that fall under that category that are family friendly and well known, and Nate Bargatze is at the top of that list." said Christensen.

Cameron Bellum, a sophomore studying International Studies, said, "I think comedy is a good way to unite people, but it has to be done tastefully ... overall its a good thing if we are broadening our horizons."