Nate Bargatze wraps ‘Big Dumb Eyes’ tour at BYUI

Comedian Nate Bargatze brought his “Big Dumb Eyes” tour to a sold-out audience at the BYU-Idaho Center on Friday, Oct. 23, marking the final stop of the tour.

According to BYU-Idaho’s Sept. 11 announcement, the show sold out in just over three weeks, making it the fastest-selling event in BYUI Live! history. According to Celebrity Access, Bargatze’s “Big Dumb Eyes” World Tour won the Guinness World Record for selling more than 2 million tickets across 129 venues worldwide.

The show featured four comedians before Bargatze took the stage: host Brian Bates, Connor Larsen, Dustin Chafin and Aaron Weber. Bates introduced the performers and shared jokes of his own before Larsen, Chafin and Weber performed.

South entrance to the BYU-Idaho Center. Image Credit: Jake Weaver

For Danen Petersen, a sophomore studying finance, the show was an opportunity to see a comedian he had followed for years.

Petersen first heard about Bargatze in 2017, when his bishop shared videos of the comedian with a group of young men because of his clean comedy. After his mission, Petersen’s wife reintroduced him to Bargatze, and the couple decided to attend when they learned he was coming to campus.

“We found out he was coming. Like, we absolutely have to go,” Petersen said.

Second floor lobby of the BYU-Idaho Center. Image Credit: Jake Weaver

The couple attended with Danen Peterson’s grandparents, who drove up from Utah for the show. While Bargatze was the main reason for coming, Petersen said he also enjoyed the opening acts, particularly Weber’s performance.

“He was hilarious. I just thought his delivery was just fantastic,” Petersen said.

Weber’s official website says he began performing stand-up after moving to Nashville and became the youngest comedian to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in 2019. His website also identifies him as a co-host of the “Nateland” podcast with Bargatze.

Ticket office in the BYU-Idaho Center. Image Credit: Jake Weaver

Danen’s wife, Halle Petersen, a senior studying public health, said she and her husband regularly watch Bargatze’s Netflix specials. A few weeks before the show, they watched all of his specials in one sitting to catch up before seeing him perform live.

“Then we set time alarms on our phones for when these tickets went on sale, and we bought like some of the first ones,” Halle Peterson said.

Some of Halle Peterson’s favorite parts of the performance involved Bargatze’s jokes about a family group chat and marriage counseling with his wife.

“That last one where he had the group chat with his family was so funny,” Halle Peterson said.

She also found the marriage counseling jokes relatable.

“Because I’m married, and so I was like, yeah, it checks out,” Halle Peterson said.

Halle Peterson said Dustin Chafin also stood out among the opening acts for his jokes about Rick’s College.

Although the couple came to see Bargatze, they said the opening comedians added to the experience. For the Petersens, the show was a chance for them to watch a comedian they had been a fan of for years, as well as discover more performers to enjoy.