Nation-wide issues lit up by coronavirus

Since early March, conversations around the dinner table have likely centered on the impacts of the coronavirus.

Whether it was initial predictions about if and when the virus would impact the United States like other countries, infection rates, death tolls or testing strategies, the virus has dominated our lives and the news. Aside from the public and physical health impacts of the disease itself, this virus has also heightened many other issues throughout the country, particularly economic issues.

Unemployment, supply and demand, healthcare, small businesses failing, families struggling to keep food on the table are a few examples of COVID-19’s economic toll. College students, including BYU-Idaho students, are facing unique issues because of the pandemic.

Many of these issues have been deemed “new” since the coronavirus. It may appear to some that the coronavirus is the cause of these so-called “new” problems that people are facing.

For example, there is an increased shortage of needed supplies. Many of these items, including ventilators, play a significant role in the health and wellness of members of society.

Inmates are being released from prisons to make room for social distancing. If these people are being released, were their crimes reason enough to incarcerate them in the first place?

Many aspects of unemployment are receiving attention right now. While the nation’s unemployment rates before March were declining, some areas of unemployment that were problematic before the pandemic are just now receiving attention.

In the coming weeks, Scroll will dive deeper into these issues and others facing the United States, specifically in eastern Idaho, to determine what problems are indeed created from COVID-19 and which ones have long existed only to be heightened by the circumstances surrounding this killer disease.