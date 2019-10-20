Nauvoo’s Young Traveling Missionaries are looking for more members.

Nauvoo’s Young Performing Missionaries are making their way to the BYU-Idaho campus on Sunday, Oct. 20. They will perform in the Eliza R. Snow Recital Hall at 7 p.m.

The Young Performing Missionaries are looking for more members and are in need of singers, dancers, stage technicians and band musicians.

“The experience was incredible,” said Brendon French, a sophomore at BYU and a previous Young Performing Missionary. “It was very different from a proselytizing mission, but every bit as wonderful.”

According to the Young Performing Missionary Website, some single Latter-day Saints ages 18 to 25 are called to serve as Young Performing Missionaries (YPMs). They are set apart as Church-service missionaries to serve at Historic Nauvoo and Carthage Jail from late April or early May through mid-August. The program features three groups: band members, singers and dancers and stage technicians.

The band will perform in concert throughout the week and will help out on the sites giving tours from time to time.

Stage performers participate in vignettes, plays, musicals and concerts. They typically work with the band during these shows.

The tech missionaries are the “backbone” of the shows. They make sure everything works correctly and flows smoothly. For everyone, the work is morning-to-night.



“Every day is exhausting, but it is absolutely worth every moment,” French said. “Testimonies grow and develop there in a way that forever changes people. We all work together to bring the city and its history alive.”

More information can be found on their website.