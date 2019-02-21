Need a GoPro, mini projector or a microphone?

Sharing is caring!











The Mac Lab has added a few things to their collection of free equipment available to students.

Of the new additions, “Cricuts have got checked out the most so far,” said Katie Cagle, the Mac Lab supervisor.

According to home.cricut.com, the device “handles fabrics, leather, paper, and balsa wood with effortless precision. Cuts sewing patterns in just a few clicks. And places more creative possibilities than ever at your fingertips.”

To use the Cricut, students supply the material, choose the desired design and create it, said Cynthia Carter, Mac Lab assistant and a senior studying communication.

Cagle said the equipment as of now can be checked out for as long as two weeks. There is a $10 fee for every day it is late.

“We are here to provide a service,” Cagle said.

As a student, some equipment is hard to get a hold of, but with the Mac Lab it becomes easy and free, Cagle said.

The new items students can check out include two Cricuts, four microphones, two mini projectors, and two GoPros.

“We want to have a couple fun things available but also things for your academic purposes that you might have,” Cagle said.

Along with all the new toys, the Mac Lab offers one-on-one help with Adobe programs and 3D printers for anyone to use. To use the 3D printers, students pay a small fee for materials. All other equipment is free.

To learn more, go to maclab.byui.edu to see all the equipment and other amenities offered at the Mac Lab.