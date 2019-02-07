Need help finding an internship? Ask the Smiths

Sharing is caring!











To Elder Paul and Sister Cheryl Smith, helping students find an internship is what makes them happy.

Elder and Sister Smith are the internship missionaries on campus and have “a good product to pedal,” said Sister Smith.

The Smiths are on campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., usually in or around their office in the Hyrum Manwaring Center room 129, and they have the goal to find internships for the students here on campus, Elder Smith said.

“When we find an internship, it makes us all happy,” Sister Smith said.

Elder and Sister Smith are responsible for 10 missionary couples and individuals scattered across the western United States, as well as one couple in Washington D.C. These couples and individuals are tasked with finding internship opportunities for students, specifically from BYU-Idaho.

“We are all here to help the students become professionally prepared and find the right career,” Elder Smith said.

The missionaries from different areas are brought to BYU-I campus twice a year for the Career Fair in June and October. There, the students can meet them and discuss opportunities within the missionaries’ specific geographical areas.

The students can also directly call the missionaries in the desired areas to discuss opportunities.

There will be three couples coming to the Career Fair on Feb. 21.

“It’s the only mission in the Church like it,” said Elder Smith about the service they offer to the students.

The Smiths are constantly receiving internship opportunities, and they send them out to all students according to their major.

“Experience is the number one thing that employers are looking for,” Elder Smith said.

According to an article in Forbes by Lindsey Day, “Internships and other experiential learning opportunities are the final keys to maximizing the value of their college degree.”

The Smiths said the career networking center helps students prepare, and the internship missionaries help them get out there.

Sister Smith said there are thousands of internships and if students start early, they will find one just right for them.

To see all the bios and contact information of the missionaries who are affiliated with BYU-I, click this link.