Nepali, Hindi, Newari, oh my!

“People always ask where my name came from,” said Srijala Pradhan, a junior studying political science.

Pradhan’s name can be traced back to her birthplace.

“I was born in Nepal. Then they say, ‘You have an American accent,’ but I was raised in Colorado,” Pradhan said.

Pradhan moved to Colorado from Nepal when she was four years old. She and her family joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints a few years later.

“I remember this small moment when I was in Nepal,” Pradhan said. “My parents would take us to a (Hindu) temple, and we would do chants in Hindi with the monkeys around us.”