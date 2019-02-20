Nepali, Hindi, Newari, oh my!

“People always ask where my name came from,” said Srijala Pradhan, a junior studying political science.
Pradhan’s name can be traced back to her birthplace.
“I was born in Nepal. Then they say, ‘You have an American accent,’ but I was raised in Colorado,” Pradhan said.
Pradhan moved to Colorado from Nepal when she was four years old. She and her family joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints a few years later.
“I remember this small moment when I was in Nepal,” Pradhan said. “My parents would take us to a (Hindu) temple, and we would do chants in Hindi with the monkeys around us.”
Pradhan grew up speaking Nepali around the house. She also speaks English, Hindi, and Newari. She learned Newari, a language spoken by the Newar people in Nepal, from her grandmother when she moved to live with Pradhan and her family.
“My grandma came and moved in when I was 12, and she only speaks Newari, so she taught it to me,” Pradhan said. “I just kept practicing, and I still have an American accent, but I can speak it.”
Cooking helps Pradhan feel closer to home.
“Like other college students, I like ramen, but my mom makes really good traditional Nepali food,” Pradhan said. “I’ll be on Facetime with her and ask her how to cook it. I’ve been doing a lot of cooking —mainly traditional Indian and Nepali food.”
Besides cooking traditional Nepali food and teaching herself Turkish by watching soap operas, Pradhan said, “Life is pretty simple. I hang out with my friends on the weekend and do an immense amount of homework during the week.”
Pradhan aims to never lose who she is, no matter what life throws her way.
“Life is so unpredictable, and there are so many trials that might come into your life that I want to be able to handle them in a good manner, where I don’t lose sight of myself,” Pradhan said. “The best version of me would be to not let outside influences determine who I am.”
