Netflix producing live action ‘Hello, Universe’ movie

Netflix announced they will produce “Hello, Universe,” a new live-action family film based on the novel of the same name.

According to Netflix Media Center, “Hello, Universe” is “… a funny and poignant neighborhood story about unexpected friendships. Told from four intertwining points of view — two boys and two girls — the novel celebrates bravery, being different, and finding your inner bayani (hero).”

Forest Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi are the producers. Michael Golamco, who worked on the screenplay for “Always Be My Maybe,” will adapt the book for film.

Written by Erin Entrada Kelly, “Hello, Universe” is a New York Times best-selling novel as well as a 2018 Newberry Award winner. Greenwillow Books, an imprint of HarperCollins, published the novel.

For more information on Hello, Universe, visit media.netflix.com.