On Thursday, Feb. 22, Netflix released their long-anticipated live-action rendition of the beloved animated series “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” Within 24 hours of its release, the series rose to the number one watched show on Netflix.

The original “Avatar: The Last Airbender“ series has a 100% critic score on the Tomatometer and a 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, with 9.3/10 stars on IMDb, both popular television-rating websites. This makes it one of the most beloved shows of all time, ranking number seven out of the top 250 TV shows on IMDb.

“’Avatar: The Last Airbender’ live action I feel like is going to bring everything you know and love about the original series back to life,” said Gordon Cormier, who plays the character Aang, in an interview with Netflix. “And hopefully (it will) just bring a bunch of new fans who have never heard (of) the show before into this universe, and to me that’s pretty exciting. I’m a fan of the show personally, and I’m just as excited for this as you guys are.”

After the first weekend of its release, Netflix’s rendition of the show only scored a 59% critic score on the Tomatometer with a 76% audience score on Rotton Tomatoes and a 7.5/10 stars on IMDb. The series hasn’t quite lived up to the expectations of its audience so far.

There has been a lot of controversy about the series since it was announced back in 2018. This is the second attempt to make a live-action rendition of the animated series, and the audience did not take well to the first attempt. The live-action movie was released in 2010 and still holds a 5% critic score on the Tomatometer with a 30% audience score on Rotton Tomatoes and a 4.0/10 stars on IMDb.

Audiences were skeptical of the success of a second attempt to recreate the animated series, but time will tell how successful the most recent remake will be.