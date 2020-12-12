Networking to a brighter future

“Business is all about networking and I think life is all about networking too,” said Nathan Householder, a senior studying business management.

Householder gained experience working for his father’s marketing company and was also able to get a job doing work he did before his mission. Now Householder works as a marketing consultant for Success Engine.

“We knew someone from my ward that owned his own business doing similar work from before my mission,” Householder said.

“I reached out to him to see if he needed help,” he said. I’ve been doing this for about four years now.”

Householder’s current work includes setting up processes that lead clients from point A to point B, and then try to make them customers. He also retains ongoing customers by keeping a relationship with them.

“My favorite part of my job is being able to strategize with people,” Householder said. “I love it when people come in and they need help.”

He credits networking to his success and encourages others to network to find out more about jobs they are interested in.

“Networking is the best way to find out information, and that’s usually done through the database of BYU-I alumni on LinkedIn,” Householder said. “You can message people and say, ‘Hey, if you don’t mind I’d love to learn anything you are willing to teach me. Many times, the people you reach out to will refer you to a position you are seeking.”

Householder loves what he does and recommends anyone to follow in his footsteps of networking to find a job.