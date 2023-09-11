On Sept. 11, a terrorist attack in New York City killed nearly 3,000 people and injured over 6,000. Today is the 22nd anniversary of the tragedy, and the nation honors the memory of those who were lost.

Trent Rose, a political science professor on campus, began his Principles of Public Administration course remembering Sept. 11.

“It was a nice day, just like today,” Rose said. “… When I looked at the news, I thought it was a ‘what if’ article. I looked again and it was real.”

Rose said that it is critical to remember the day, every year, and to stay grateful for the friends and family we have.

The U.S. Department of State released a press statement on the anniversary.

“The memory of those who perished on 9/11 reminds us of why we must continue to fight against those who commit acts of terrorism,” wrote Antony J. Blinken, secretary of state. “In the years since, we have stood side by side with partners from around the world to end the scourge of terrorism and ensure terrorists are held accountable for their crimes. The United States will continue to defend our homeland, our people, and our allies.”