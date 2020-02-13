New businesses in Rexburg could be a positive result of a correct count in the 2020 Census

Much has been made of the 2010 Census in Rexburg — the low count and the money that the city of Rexburg missed out because of it. But the effects stretch much further than just tax revenue.

A press release from Feb. 11 outlines concerns potential new businesses may have about coming to Rexburg. Some businesses overlook Rexburg as a place to settle down instead of a growing area because of the low population count, thinking their business would not have success or thrive in such a small place.

Daniel Torres, a member of the city of Rexburg’s Economic Development Department, said that the Census numbers impact how the outside world sees Rexburg.

“When they see 28,000 people here, and they look at the student population and it is about 20,000 on average, they are like “there is only 8,000 residents,” Torres said. “On top of that, there is only 28,000 people here, that impacts how they perceive Rexburg.”

According to the press release, there is much more that comes from the Census than just population that influences business owners and their decision to settle in Rexburg. They look at demographics and where people are coming from to analyze the market that a city could have.

This potential for new businesses coming to Rexburg in coming years is another reason citizens are encouraged to participate in the Census. For more information regarding the Census and what it could do for the city of Rexburg visit the Complete Count Committee’s website.