New computer science catalog coming Spring 2020

While snacking on cookies, laptops open, students watched a presentation about changes in the computer science major’s catalog coming Spring 2020.

The faculty, including Department Chair Scott Burton, presented upcoming changes in majors, classes and programs, and explained why they’re changing.

The changes create two separate majors, a bachelor’s degree for software engineering and computer science.

Under software engineering, all students are required to take computing fundamentals and computer programming classes, an internship and a senior project. They will then choose to complete courses in one of the following categories:

Web development

Software quality assurance

Embedded systems

Software design

Software management.

To finish off the degree, students can either complete a second category or choose another 12 credits of classes similar to the major.

For the computer science major, students will be required to complete the same core courses as the software engineering major. They also need to complete algorithm fundamentals, then choose between the modules of functional programming and machine learning fundamentals.

The official update page describes that the purpose of the changes is to improve the quality, cost and reach of the computer science program.

Quality

“I like how the new degrees include certificates, so now we can have something to show employers on a resume that we have areas of specialty,” said Michael Jackson, a freshman studying computer science.

Burton explained that each of these individual modules offers a more specified set of skills to help students get jobs after college.

“As we talk to employers and say ‘What would you think if students came to you with this kind of a background?’ they said, ‘Oh, we’d hire every one of them,'” Burton said.

Burton explained he and other faculty talk with current students, alumni and employers about what is best for the university with the market changing and evolving over time.

These major changes, in particular, were developed over several years and have been in serious consideration and planning stages for over a year and a half.

Cost

“It still allows us to get the equivalency of classes we take right now,” said Trevor Neri, a sophomore studying computer science. “From what I see, it’s pretty transferable.”

Switching majors and extending time in school can absorb a lot of money and push students into debt, so the required set of fundamental classes aims to help students quickly understand the path they want to take and consequently save money.

“For new students, we are designing these new courses and program changes to help them be successful, and to help them find the right lane,” Burton explained.

Most current students probably won’t switch to the new program, but because some courses are simply renamed or re-worked, figuring out the changes doesn’t have to be difficult and costly for them.

Reach

“I think it’s really good because it kinda breaks down each class a little more to give those beginners more of an explanation,” said Isaiah McDonald, a freshman studying software engineering.

Most of the new classes cover things already taught in the previous program, but are boiled down into more basic categories and simpler concepts. Burton described how this new program would be less intimidating to new students.

“We wanted to see what we could to do to make it so that every student on campus could be successful in these classes, and not just this set of people who consider themselves the stereotypical computer person,” Burton said.

He further explained this will help reach students in other majors as well, as skills in technology can help in many different fields.

The department faculty members hope students will be excited about these changes. They believe it’ll offer opportunities for current and new students to benefit in their lives whichever path they choose to take.