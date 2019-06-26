New exhibit takes flight at the Legacy Flight Museum

The Legacy Flight Museum installed a new exhibit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

The exhibit teaches about the different positions and jobs in the mission control room and a little about the history of the United States space program.

George Howard, a volunteer at the museum, was alive during the height of the space program.

“It was magical,” Howard said. “The biggest thing I realize today is, in that moment in time, the whole world was united as one.”

Howard watched the Gemini and Mercury missions while growing up. He even had a five-foot-tall model of the Saturn V rocket.

Melissa Wells, one museum visitor, said she was excited about the space program we have now and the 50th anniversary.

“We can go to space; we can do cool things,” Wells said. “Let’s keep going and keep pushing boundaries.”

Wells said she was excited that NASA has announced that they will go back to the moon within 10 years.

The museum has more than the Apollo exhibit though. There are planes from throughout history, mainly World War II and the Vietnam War. There are also model planes and boats, hand-made by Howard, some of which have won awards for best model.

Upstairs in the museum, there are uniforms and equipment used by soldiers from the Civil War to the modern military. Among other things, they have gas masks, weapons, money and scriptures used by members of the military throughout several wars.

“I honestly learned more about planes here today than I probably ever wanted to know about planes, but it was really interesting,” said Danielle Wells, Melissa Wells’s mother.

You can also learn more about the Apollo moon landing at the planetarium on BYU-Idaho campus.

The museum costs $8 for adults and $6 for students. The exhibit will last until September 30.