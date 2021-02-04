New I.T. help available for BYU-I employees after business hours

BYU-Idaho released an email on Tuesday detailing the addition of a new I.T. Service Catalog.

The email reads:

I.T. has created a new Service Catalog website that allows BYU-Idaho employees to get technology help in many ways during and after business hours. This website is designed to be a one-stop-shop for any technology assistance BYU-Idaho employees might need.

The I.T. Service Catalog can be found at itservices.byui.edu (you may want to bookmark this website if you require any technology help in the future).

The website allows you to submit a request ticket directly to I.T. and contains information about contacting I.T., a repository of self-service articles that help with common technology issues, and a LiveChat button that connects you directly to the I.T. Service Desk.

This new I.T. Service Catalog will be replacing I.T. Service Catalog on TeamDynamix. The previous page will be no longer available after Winter Semester 2021. Be sure to remove any bookmarks you may have had to the previous page, and please use the new page. Thank you for your observance of this change.

