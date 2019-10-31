New podcast helps students become ‘mighty oaks’

BYU-Idaho’s alumni office released the first episode of a 14 episode podcast series on Monday Oct. 28 featuring interviews with alumni discussing their path to success.

The alumni office will release an episode every Monday and Thursday. Which will feature alumni from the fields of education, marketing, healthcare, project management, sales, human resources, communication, finance, construction management, consulting and biology. The alumni vary in experience from one year graduated to 30 years graduated.

Marco Reyes, a senior studying business management and working as a student employee at the alumni office, said, “It’s kind of like a goldmine of little things that they can easily apply in their lives that your accounting class isn’t going to teach you or your Bio 265 isn’t going to explain to you.”

The alumni relations coordinator, Rob Ahrendsen, explains that the BYU-I Mighty Oaks Series Podcast was named after a quote from former university President Jacob Spori, who said “The seeds we are planting today will grow and become mighty oaks and their branches will run all over the earth.”

Ahrendsen likened the seeds to students who can grow into mighty oak trees, like the alumni featured in the podcast.

“These people we are interviewing we consider mighty oaks,” Reyes said. “There’s a lot of them. We just want to start highlighting them and showing people. That is what this university wants, for us to become a mighty oak and for our branches to spread through the earth.”

Loretta Kumire, a junior studying communication, hosts the podcast. She contacted and interviewed each of the alumni featured. The interviews cover the alumni’s success and the techniques they used to get to their current position. Ahrendsen hopes that the information students glean from the podcast will help them prepare for life after graduation.

“They know what it’s like in the trenches,” Ahrendsen said. “The students here get experience in the classroom and with their internships, but the real experience is by those out there, from alumni who are out there in their careers. We have the benefit of getting that information from them.”

The podcast series will continue into the spring semester and is available on Spotify and Google Podcast.

Episodes vary in length, from 20 to 40 minutes, and in subject with each interview taking its own course. For the full list of supported platforms, students can visit the Alumni webpage.

“Not one podcast is the same,” Ahrendsen said. “Even though they vary in length, they are very helpful and enjoyable to listen to.”

Reyes and Ahrendsen hope students utilize these podcasts to prepare them for their future careers. Ahrendsen also encouraged students to update their Linkedin and BYU-I Connect profiles.

“There are many more opportunities for students if they reach out than if they didn’t,” Ahrendsen said. “That’s where the ‘act and not be acted upon’ comes in.”

Reyes encourages students to reach out to the alumni whose episode inspired them.

“Don’t be afraid to reach out to the people you have listened to in each episode,” Reyes said. “Our goal was to help students realize that these people who seem big, awesome and powerful really were just like us. It gives me more hope and courage to do these simple things that they did, like reaching out and networking with professionals.”