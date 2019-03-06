New report evaluates states by how well they help raise babies

Sharing is caring!











The state where a baby is born makes a crucial impact on their early development, according to a study by Zero to Three and Child Trends.

“When babies and toddlers do not have the supports they need to thrive, their development can suffer, leading to lifelong consequences,” the report says.

Originally founded as the the National Center for Clinical Infant Programs, Zero to Three’s mission is to help society gain the knowledge and will necessary to support babies. They also recently created the Think Babies campaign.

Child Trends works to improve the lives of children through research and sharing the results.

The State of Babies Yearbook 2019, part of the Think Babies initiative, was created to provide data for lawmakers and advocates on challenges babies face.

The study uses 60 indicators that were reviewed by a panel of experts, could be easily understood and apply to all 50 states. Then, they were grouped into three categories: good health, strong families and positive early learning experiences.

For example, low birthweight was used as one of the indicators for good health. Other indicators were related to the effects of certain state policies.

States in the Northeast were ranked among the highest, such as Massachusetts and Vermont, while those in the South like Alabama and Texas were some of the lowest.

The report uses its own scale made up of the acronym: GROW. States that received the lowest overall score were ranked as G for getting started, followed by R for reaching forward and O for improving outcomes. The best states were assigned W for working effectively.

To assign the states a letter, the report used a three step-process that included rescaling the indicators, calculating domain scores, and calculating the state’s overall ranking.

Overall, Idaho was classified as R, with the good health and strong families categories ranking the highest, both receiving an O.

Of the 70,091 infants in Idaho, the study finds that “48 percent live in households with incomes less than twice the federal poverty level,” 3 percent higher than the national average.

Authors of the report hope that policymakers will “make babies a priority through policies built on the science of brain development, as well as budgets that put babies and families first.”

Zero to Three will rally at the nation’s capitol on April 30 to push for change.