New roles in university staff announced

With the passing of dean of students Kip Harris at the beginning of the semester, BYU-Idaho announced Thursday who will be filling that role.

Wynn Hill will now serve as the dean of students, according to an email from Student Life Vice President Amy LaBaugh.

Hill has been apart of the BYU-I community for the past 13 years. Most recently Hill has served as the Student Honor Office administrator and associate dean of students. He has served over many departments, including Student Housing, Disability Services, Student Health Center, Counseling Center, the Student Representative Council and the Wellness Center.

“Wynn is deeply invested in the mental, physical, social, spiritual and academic success of all students,” LaBaugh said.

With this change, the university has also announced changes in other administrative roles.

Layne Kinghorn will now be joining the Dean of Students Office working as an associate dean of students. As apart of this change, “Student Living is moving out of the Student Housing department and joining the Dean of Students Office.”

The change is, “to protect against drifting values and in an effort to deepen discipleship,” LaBaugh said.

With Hill now serving as the dean of students, Kristie Lords will now be the Student Well-Being managing director. Lords has worked at BYU-I for 20 years and has worked in various positions in the Student Honor Office. The past nine years she has been serving as the director of the office. Her replacement will be announced at a later date.

Derek Fay will no longer be working as the managing director of Student Activities but now will be the managing director of Student Advancement. Under Student Advancement is the Alumni Office, Internship and Career Services.

“Under Derek’s leadership, Alumni and Internship and Career Services will merge efforts to become the BYU-Idaho Career Center,” LaBaugh said.

Steve Davis will be the director of this merger. As apart of this adjustment the Research and Business Development Center will work on student internship and career placement goals.

Justin Garner will now join Student Services. Their activities connect students to campus, providing services and social interaction to support students academic achievements and overall success, Labaugh said.

“Please join me in welcoming these individuals into their new roles,” Labaugh said. “I invite you to share your thoughts and questions with me as we implement these changes. It is our great pleasure to work with you in supporting our wonderful students and inspired mission.”