The Church Newsroom announced in a press release on Monday that after six years of reviewing thousands of submissions and gathering hymns from across the world, 12 hymns are to be added to the new “Hymns—for Home and Church.”

The new hymnal will be available on May 30. Included in the selections will be “Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing,” published in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French. The hymns will also be available in the Sacred Music and Gospel Library apps and the online Music Library.

According to the news release, new hymns will be released every few months until it is complete in 2026. The same release plan will begin for many other languages over the next two to three years.

“We are just so excited about the opportunity that a new hymnbook will give us as a Church to become unified, to meet those sacred music goals and to come closer to our Heavenly Father and worship not only at church but at home every day,” said Steve Schank, chair of the new hymnbook committee. “These are the ultimate goals that we hope every Latter-day Saint achieves by using the sacred music of the Church in this new collection.”

Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints traditionally worship as individuals and families both at home and as a congregation in two-hour Sunday worship services.

Instead of having a separate hymnbook from the children’s songbook, “Hymns—for Home and Church” will be representative of the unifying nature of music and worship with hymns and children’s songs together in one collection.

The hymnbook committee worked with senior leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ to establish five guiding principles for the selection process. The hymns should:

Increase faith in and worship of our Heavenly Father and his Son, Jesus Christ Teach the core doctrine of the gospel with power and clarity Invite joyful singing at home and at church Comfort the weary and inspire members to endure in faith Unify members throughout the church

