New Spori Gallery exhibit attracts students

A new art show is being held in the Jacob Spori Art Gallery until April 7. The show features artwork from BYU-Idaho students.

Each piece of art is unique and uses a different technique.

“I really didn’t see anything that I didn’t like,” said Elena Stanley, a junior studying elementary education. “Everything is very different. You can see the different styles of all the students.”

Some students share that the artwork allows them to reminisce on their own lives and experiences.

Dallin Thygerson, a sophomore studying biomedical science, explained that a piece created by Jessie Blanding, titled “Fallen Feathers,” brought back touching memories of his time in India.

Dallin Wagner, a freshman studying civil engineering, was affected by “Long Live the Wild” by Kelly Robison.

“My grandparents grew up on a ranch,” Wagner said. “My mom was always riding horses and stuff like that and that is literally what my grandpa did. I really enjoyed that one.”

Students and community members can enjoy the exhibit for free. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The exhibit is open for walk-in hours during those times; however, if you would like to schedule a tour of the exhibit, a sign-up can be found on the Spori Art Gallery website.