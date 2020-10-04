President Nelson announces new temples during conference

We talk of ChristOctober 4, 2020
President Russel M. Nelson announced six new temples during his closing remarks of the 190th Semiannual General Conference. The temples will be built in:
- Tarawa, Kiribati
- Port Vila, Vanuatu
- Lindon, Utah
- Greater Guatemala City, Guatemala
- São Paulo East, Brazil
- Santa Cruz, Bolivia
