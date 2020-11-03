New way to embrace Native American Culture

Native American Connections is a new club at BYU-Idaho started by John Barbachano, a sophomore studying biology. He started it his first semester at BYU-I.

“I just got a group together,” Barbachano said. “I met a lot of people on campus who were Native American and I was like, ‘why don’t we start a group?'”

Native American Connections is currently an unofficial club, but Barbachano is looking to make it an official society at BYU-I within the next two semesters. According to the official BYU-I website, official societies can be proposed through an application, must contain an academic purpose, a set of bylaws, at least 10 active members and a faculty advisor. It is ultimately approved by the University Success Council.

Starting this club was personal for Barbachano. He belongs to the Athabascan tribe in Alaska and lived with his tribe until he was 10 years old. He then went into foster care and was adopted at 14-years-old.

“After I was adopted, I pretty much forgot about my culture until I went on my mission when I was 18,” Barbachano said.

He was able to reconnect with his culture while serving in the Arizona Scottsdale Mission. While located on a reservation during his mission, he was inspired to start this club after talking to the children he met.

“I just saw these Native American children on the reservation, and I asked them what their plans were, and they didn’t really say much,” Barbachano said. “College wasn’t in the picture at all.”

Through this club, his goal was to meet other Native Americans on campus and find what motivated them to go to college. He wanted his club to inspire children back home. When he was younger, Barbachano thought he couldn’t go to college, so he wants these children to know they can get a higher education and have careers.

“I remember growing up thinking all these things. I can’t do this or this because I’m Native American,” Barbachano said. “It’s honestly a really sad feeling. I guess that’s part of the culture for a lot of Native American youth. That’s what fuels my desires and my drive today.”

For Latricia Redhair, a BYU-I alumna, Native American Connections was important because it connected her to more people of her culture.

Growing up on the Navajo reservation in New Mexico, Redhair found college very different than life with her tribe.

“I grew up on the reservation and it’s weird seeing the difference coming off the reservation,” Redhair said. “I don’t look like a lot of people, especially in Idaho.”

When she came to BYU-I, she felt like the only Navajo on campus. Through the club, she met many other Native American students. She found a group of people who also grew up in the Native culture.

“When I was here I only knew one Native, so just knowing there’s more has been fun because there are a lot of white people here,” Redhair said. “I like having someone I can relate to.”

Native American Connections holds meetings and events once a month. They’ll hold a cakewalk on Nov. 7, and a white elephant gift exchange on Dec. 5. They will serve Native American dishes at all these events.

The club is open to anyone who wants to join.

“That’s why I call it Native American Connections instead of Native American club,” Barbachano said. “It sounds less exclusive and more inclusive.”

Barbachano hopes Native American Connections will continue after he graduates. He hopes it will be a place for Native Americans — and anyone else — to come together and give each other support.