New Year’s resolutions might be hurting your goals

December and January are filled with talk about new goals. Some people want to create a healthier lifestyle, some want to read more and others don’t think anything of it.

Matthew Whoolery, a psychology professor, explained that habits are about more than changing one thing. Using the example of eating healthier, when a person wants to eat better, there’s a bit more that goes into creating this habit.

If a person wants to avoid eating an entire bag of jalapeno chips and a pint of Ben and Jerry’s in one sitting, they have to do more than tell themselves “no.” They need to change what is available in the home, find out what prompts the junk food indulgence and identify why the change should be made.

“That’s one of the problems with picking one thing to change in our lives; it’s a lot more complicated,” Whoolery said.

There are ways to help these changes become permanent or more likely to stick. Whoolery discussed that having an accountability partner can greatly affect the success in keeping goals.

According to Life Hack, forming a trigger can help people implement their goals. If a person wants to start waking up earlier in the morning, they can create a morning routine that is the same every single day.

Joshua Riding, a junior studying psychology, leaves his scriptures on his bed each day. This helped him create the habit of reading his scriptures when he gets into bed at night.

“As a psych major, I learn little things that I just put into practice,” Riding said. “I just make it easy for myself.”

One thing he has implemented is taking a break after 30 minutes of studying. This helps him be more productive and create a healthy and more successful study habit.

Riding discussed a book he read called Atomic Habits. The author frames the mindset of habits as a lifestyle change. It should be something that will stay with the person. Habits and goals should last throughout life, not just a week or month.

“What’s helped me is really identifying what I want to do and not get caught up in the hype of what other people’s goals are,” Riding said. “You are a specific person and you don’t need to necessarily do what other people do.”

Resolutions can work for some people, but it can be more impactful and long-lasting to start creating the habit when you think about it. Don’t wait for a date to come around.

According to MD Anderson Cancer Center, “It starts not with a resolution but with self-understanding and honest reflection.”