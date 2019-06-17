News language evolves with the digital age

Technology isn’t the only thing to have rapidly evolved in the last 30 years. A new study by the Rand Corporation showed the style and language of news has shifted to less objective coverage.

The study took into account three types of news: print journalism, television journalism and online journalism.

The study showed print news stories written before 2000 contained more emphasis on factual evidence and providing story details. Stories written after 2000, however, placed a higher priority on personal perspective and emotion to tell an engaging story.

In broadcast journalism, researchers noticed a trend in more unplanned speeches and expression of opinions after the turn of the century with an especially high amount of arguments on television.

Comparing print journalism to online journalism, the trend online seems to involve more conversational language and highlighting personal experiences. This is in comparison to print journalism which has a focus on concrete objects and numbers.

According to the website, “The general trends observed in the RAND team’s analysis provide initial evidence of a gradual and subtle shift over time and between old and new media toward a more subjective form of journalism that is grounded in personal perspective.”

The RAND Corporation has a focus in research and analysis, quality and objectivity, critical challenges and accessibility. They employ 1,950 people in 50 countries and in 75 languages, according to their website.

RAND’s purpose is to be the world’s most trusted source for policy ideas and analysis.