Next week’s devotional to take place on Sunday as Elder and Sister Rasband scheduled to speak

Next week’s devotional, given by Elder Ronald A. Rasband and his wife, Melanie Rasband, will take place on Sunday, April 28, instead of the following Tuesday.

The couple will speak in the BYU-Idaho Center at 5 p.m. The Sunday devotional will replace the regularly scheduled Tuesday devotional.

In 2015, Elder Rasband received his call to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. At the time, he served as the senior president of the Presidency of the Seventy.

In earlier years, Elder Rasband attended the University of Utah where he met his wife, Melanie Twitchell. The two married in 1973 and now have five children and 27 grandchildren.

Due to the Sunday devotional, there will be no devotional luncheon.

Auditorium doors will open at 4 p.m. and reserved seating will be released at 4:45 p.m. The John W. Hart Auditorium will be opened for overflow seating.