NFL freezes current national anthem policy

The National Football League announced Thursday, July 19, a freeze on their recent policy change prohibiting players from kneeling during the national anthem.

This freeze comes one week after the NFL Players Association filed a grievance with the NFL over the policy.

“In order to allow this constructive dialogue to continue, we have come to a standstill agreement on the NFLPA’s grievance and on the NFL’s anthem policy,” the NFL and NFLPA said in a joint statement. “No new rules relating to the anthem will be issued or enforced for the next several weeks while these confidential discussions are ongoing.”

The NFL and NFLPA hope to reach a mutual understanding in the coming weeks before the next season starts.

Our shared focus will remain on finding a solution to the anthem issue through mutual, good faith commitments, outside of litigation,” the statement read.