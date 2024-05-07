NHL Utah was awarded the sixth overall pick in the upcoming NHL Entry Draft during Tuesday’s draft lottery. The San Jose Sharks were awarded the first-overall pick.

Utah holds 13 total picks in the draft, more than any other team this year. They also own 10 picks in each of the two following drafts.

Building for the future has been the primary focus of the Arizona Coyotes’ management dating back a number of years. Now, NHL Utah reaps the rewards of the rebuild. Their system includes top prospects such as Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, Dmitri Simashev, Conor Geekie and Josh Doan, among others.

This year’s draft has an unusual amount of high-caliber defensemen, most of whom will probably be taken in the top 10. The majority of Utah’s high-end prospects are forwards. Last year, they took defenseman Simashev over top forwards such as Matvei Michkov and Ryan Leonard.

While nothing is set, Utah will likely pick a defenseman.

Who might be available with the pick?

Zayne Parekh

Potentially the best two-way defenseman available in the draft is Zayne Parekh. Scouts have compared him to Erik Karlsson, the defending Norris Trophy winner. Parekh recorded 33 goals and 96 points in 66 games with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit this season, placing twelfth all-time in both single–season goals and assists by a defenseman.

Artyom Levshunov

Artyom Levshunov might be the most complete defenseman in this draft. His defensive mistakes are few and far between and he averaged almost a point per game with the Michigan State Spartans this season.

Anton Silayev

18-year-olds seldom get to play the full season in the KHL, Russia’s top hockey league, which is typically reserved for seasoned veterans. Anton Silayev, however, is not your average 18-year-old. The 6’7”, 211-pound defenseman is a bulldog in the corners and at the front of the net. Don’t expect him to score much, though.

Zeev Buium

The public awoke to Zeev Buium at the World Junior Championship this year, where he had five points in seven games from the blue line, helping Team USA to the gold medal. He continued his dominance at the NCAA national championship, winning it with the University of Denver Pioneers.

Buium’s greatest assets are his playmaking and his ability to break up zone entries. He can be flashy at times but he never gets trapped out of position.

Sam Dickinson

If the team wants a big, safe, reliable defenseman who is bound to have a long NHL career, Sam Dickinson is your guy. He’s a powerplay specialist and he doesn’t take risks in his own end. He managed more than a point per game with the OHL’s London Knights this year and is about to compete for the Ross Robertson Cup.

Draft details

The draft will take place on June 28 and 29 at Sphere, a new immersive entertainment venue in Las Vegas, owned by New York Rangers owner James Dolan.

This will be the first live event ever televised from Sphere. It will be the last in-person draft as NHL managers voted to switch to a virtual draft starting in 2025.