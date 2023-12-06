This is the seventh article in a Scroll series on Ricks College and BYU-Idaho alumni who lost their lives in the service of their country.

The following are profiles of three alumni who fell during the bloody Battle of Iwo Jima where over 6,100 Americans died.

“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” (John 15:13)

George Irving “Bud” Summers

“Dear Bud, how are you? I am just fine and Colly is sure fat.”

That was how seven-year-old Melba introduced herself in a letter to her older brother, Bud Summers, who was serving in the Marines. At the close of her letter, Melba sent him a page and a half of hugs and kisses.

Bud was born on July 28, 1915, in the Burton area outside Rexburg, Idaho to Harvey and Eva Summers.

Prior to joining the Marines, Bud had served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in England and Canada and played football at Ricks College. Before shipping off to the Pacific Theater, he trained in San Diego where he later served as a drill instructor.

Bud was killed in action on Iwo Jima on March 2, 1945, just three and a half weeks before the United States would claim victory over the heavily fortified Japanese island.

Asael Claud Clark

Asael Clark was born on October 18, 1920, to Claud and Vera Clark in Teton, Idaho. Having grown up on a farm, he enjoyed animals. He was known to be very skilled at riding and training horses. He had a mare named Flicka on which all his nieces and nephews learned to ride.

He graduated from Madison High School in 1938 after which he attended Ricks College to study education. He enlisted in the Marine Corps on November 19, 1942. Originally trained as a paratrooper, he was assigned to the new 5th Marine Division when it was formed in late 1943. The division saw its first combat at the Battle of Iwo Jima. It had the highest casualties of the three Marine divisions that invaded the Japanese island. Asael was killed in action on March 12, 1945. His body was returned home three years later.

Family members say the song “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” reminds them of Asael whenever it plays. It was a special song between him and his mother as he always told her he would be home for the holiday.

Roy William Brower

Roy Brower was born on August 1, 1922, in the Burton area outside Rexburg, Idaho to Henry and Ada Brower. He was killed in action in Iwo Jima on March 1, 1945.