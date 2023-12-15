This is the eighth article in a Scroll series on Ricks College and BYU-Idaho alumni who lost their lives in the service of their country.

The following are profiles of two alumni who died during the Korean War.

“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” (John 15:13)

2nd Lt. Donal K. George

As Hilmer and Edith George watched their son maneuver in the sky above them in March 1953, they probably felt a sense of pride and apprehension. Attached to the 4th Fighter Group of the 336th Fighter-Interceptor Squadron, Donal George was participating in mock action in the air above Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada. Soon he would see action in Korea.

The 336th made a name for themselves in the war. It was the first squadron to fly the F-86 Sabre in combat, the first to shoot down a MIG-15 and the first to engage in an all-jet air battle. The 4th Fighter Group, which Donal belonged to, destroyed 504 enemy aircraft, over half of enemy aircraft the Air Force shot down in the war.

Donal would in Korea for a couple of months before the war ended in July. On December 24, 1953, Donal on a routine flight from southern Japan to Tokyo when his plane went down over the Sea of Japan.

Pvt. Ichiro “Roy” Miyasaki

A classic saying goes, “An eye for an eye.” Roy Miyasaki traded one for nine.

On a mission to clear an enemy area between two hills in Tumyong-dong, Korea, on June 12, 1952, heavy mortar, artillery and automatic weapons rained down on Roy’s platoon. When the enemy hit an automatic rifleman, Roy grabbed the weapon and continued on. When Roy was shot himself, he refused medical treatment and kept pushing forward. He killed five men. The relentless North Korean fire forced his unit to fall back to a knoll defended from a bunker by six enemy soldiers. Roy rushed the men, killing at least four and forcing the rest to retreat. The North Koreans regrouped and counterattacked, but Roy stood his ground and kept firing back until he finally lost his own life.

Roy Miyasaki was born in the Hibbard area outside Rexburg, Idaho, on April 23, 1931, to Kitaro Miyasaki and Mitsu Watanabe, immigrants from Japan who settled in Idaho to farm. Roy’s eldest brother, Tateshi, served as a Japanese interpreter in military intelligence during World War II. The next eldest, Katsumi, served in the Korean War as well. Roy posthumously earned a Distinguished Service Cross.

Many in the United States after World War II still held prejudices about Japanese Americans, lumping them in with the former enemy nation that took the lives of thousands of their sons, husbands and brothers.

Men like Tateshi already proved them wrong years earlier. Now Roy, for the hundreds of Japanese in Eastern Idaho, sealed that loyalty with his blood.