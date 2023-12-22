This is the twelfth article in a Scroll series on Ricks College and BYU-Idaho alumni who lost their lives in the service of their country.

The following are profiles of three alums who died during the Vietnam War.

“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” (John 15:13)

Cpl. Gregory Carlyle Stitt

Gregory Stitt was born on January 10, 1948, in Glendale, California, to Carlyle Stitt and Helen Cannon. He served in Company 8 2nd Battalion 14th Infantry Regiment 25th Infantry Division of the Army. He died in Vietnam on August 13, 1970. He earned the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and the Purple Heart.

Sgt. Bruce Lynn Goodsell

Bruce Goodsell was born on May 15, 1945, in Preston, Idaho, to Lynn Goodsell and Carma Talbot. He graduated from Ricks College and served in the Eastern States Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He entered the Army in September 1969 and went to Vietnam in August 1970. He was killed on January 6, 1971, in the Long Khanh province of South Vietnam.

Pfc. Larry Dee Greenhalgh

Larry was two years old when he contracted pneumonia. His aunt and mother diligently nursed him while the rest of the family prayed. When given a priesthood blessing, he was promised that he would live to serve the Lord. From that moment on he undoubtedly had a shield of protection enveloping him.

At 14, Larry was thrown from a runaway horse and landed against a tree, knocking his front teeth out and giving him a concussion. A year later, he and a classmate miraculously survived after a tractor hit their pickup truck, sending them out of control.

Larry was born on September 13, 1944, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Alma Greenhalgh and Ethel Hiatt. He had a twin brother named Terry.

While not working on his family’s farm he enjoyed hunting, fishing and horseback riding.

After graduating from South Fremont High School, the long-awaited promise came when he was assigned as a Latter-day Saint missionary to South Australia in 1963.

Several people in Australia wrote to his parents expressing their love for his son. A convert that he taught, Nancy May, called him her son, and he in turn called her his Australian mother.

After returning home he enrolled at Ricks College. While there he got his draft letter and was sent to Vietnam in October 1968.

In Vietnam, his life was preserved just long enough to perform a few additional acts of service. He grew to love the children there and couldn’t enjoy his food knowing they were hungry. He often shared his rations with them.

He died on March 17, 1969, in Gia Dinh, Vietnam.