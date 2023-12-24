This is the tenth article in a Scroll series on Ricks College and BYU-Idaho alumni who lost their lives in the service of their country.

The following are profiles of three alumni who died during the Vietnam War.

“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” (John 15:13)

Sp4 Kenneth Wilson Young

Kenneth Young was born on August 23, 1945, in St. Anthony, Idaho, to James Young and Rosemond Hall. He served in Company D of the 116th Engineers in the Army. He died in Bao Loc, Vietnam on May 24, 1969.

Michael Roger Ball

(No available information found in time for publishing)

Lt. Eldon Charles Hart, Jr.

Darlene White finally reached the site. At 60 years old, the 1.5-mile hike with a 1,000 ft. elevation gain in the Never Summer Mountains in Northern Colorado was not easy. The younger folks took two hours to complete it. She took five.

While waiting for Darlene, the rest of her family members scoured the site, collecting items of interest. When Darlene arrived, they handed her a piece of helmet, 2 pieces of flight suit and a lace-up panel from a G-suit. For decades she wondered why the Air Force had no remains to return to her. Now, her hands held proof that Eldon, her Vietnam-era National Guard pilot husband, was killed instantly when he crashed into the mountains 33 years earlier.

Eldon Hart, Jr. was born on July 30, 1940, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Eldon Hart and Julina Smith. Eldon, Sr., known to the family as “Chief,” was also present at the site with about 40 other family members on August 12, 2000.

On January 30, 1967, Eldon, Jr. was a Kansas National Guard fighter pilot flying an F-100 Super Sabre out of McConnell Air Force Base when he disappeared in heavy cloud cover over the mountains.

Besides Darlene, he left behind his sons four and 15-month-old sons, Brent and Todd.

The Air Force conducted an aerial search of the Milner Pass area of Rocky Mountain National Park for eight days before calling it off. Snow had fallen the day after Eldon’s crash and 10-20 ft. covered the area. Ground crews with snowcats continued their search. They found the crash site in mid-July but discovered no remains. They didn’t disclose the exact location of the crash to the family. Later on, however, a ridge located in Rocky Mountain National Park in the vicinity of the crash was named in honor of Eldon.

On January 21, 2000, Larry Carpenter received a call from Eldon’s sister Millie Hart Andrus. Millie called RMNP to find out where the crash site was and they directed her to Larry, a member of the Colorado Aviation Historical Society specializing in locating aircraft crash sites.

To Millie’s delight, he told her his colleague had located the site just years earlier.

A mile and a half from Hart Ridge along an unnamed mountain slope, Ron Miller found the remains of Eldon’s F-100. When Miller spotted the scattered debris, the only indication it was Eldon’s crash site was a vertical stabilizer displaying the Kansas Air National Guard logo.

Ron and Larry helped guide the family up to the site. When Darlene’s family handed her Eldon’s remaining items, Ron was surprised how she absorbed them with acceptance and grace. Looking around he noticed Eldon’s eldest son, Brent, spent considerable time looking the site over. He hadn’t originally been enthused about joining the expedition.

Now, he, like Darlene, Millie and Eldon, Sr., probably felt a sense of peace returning to his father’s presence.