This is the sixth article in a Scroll series on Ricks College and BYU-Idaho alumni who lost their lives in the service of their country.

The following are profiles of four alums who died from various accidents within the United States during World War II.

“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” (John 15:13)

Pvt. Lund Cook Stucki

Anna Clara Stucki already knew her grandson, Lund, was dead when his Uncle Eldon arrived at her home on August 4, 1943.

Lund’s father, Ezra, had received a telegram at work that morning. He also knew what was coming when he read the words, “We regret to inform you…”

He didn’t want Anna Clara to hear the news over the phone, so he sent Eldon to inform her. Before Eldon told her anything, Anna Clara asked if it was about Lund’s death.

Eldon nodded.

“Lund was killed yesterday,” she said, “not today.”

The day prior Anna Clara was sitting in her living room chair when Lund appeared before her dressed in military uniform, hands at his sides.

Looking at her, he smiled. Then he was gone.

Lund was born in Paris, Idaho, on February 12, 1920, to Ezra Stucki and Erma Cook. His family moved to Rexburg in 1929 when his father was appointed as the Madison school superintendent. Lund attended Ricks College and was part of the track team. After graduating he served as a Latter-day Saint missionary in the North Central States Mission. For a time, he was a president of the West North Dakota District. He enlisted in the Army Air Reserve weeks after a returned and ended up in Lubbock eight months later.

Lund left behind his girlfriend, Winnie. He could have applied for an exemption from the draft to work on his father’s ranch, but he knew he had to fight. Lund wasn’t the type to waive a flag around and shout. His patriotism ran deeper than that.

“Liberty to me means a lot of important things,” he wrote to Winnie, ” — and a lot of little things, too.”

Liberty meant the Constitution, the Monroe Doctrine, and the inalienable rights of every man “to do anything he darn pleases.” It meant hamburgers and sundaes and being with Winnie. Above all it meant visiting family and friends back home and knowing they would always be there instead of being scattered around the world in foreign battlefields.

It was a duty Lund couldn’t shrug. Generations before him had for what they thought was right.

“And now,” he said, “it’s my turn to fight for the things I love.”

On August 3 at 2:30 p.m., Lund was about to take off in a Taylorcraft L-2 from Dagley Airfield in Lubbock, Texas with his instructor, L.W. “Cotton” Dobbs. In his third month of preliminary flight training after joining the Army Air Forces, he was preparing to enter regular cadet aviation training.

As Lund lifted off attempting to clear a fence, his engine stalled out and the plane ran right into the fence. He and Dobbs were both killed.

T/Sgt. Roy Francis Beyeler

Roy was born on October 7, 1919, in St. Charles, Idaho, to Charles Beyeler and Ruth Findlay. He died while serving in the Army on November 19, 1943, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Ens. William West Bitter

William was born on October 9, 1921, in Shelley, Idaho, to William Bitter and Myrtle West. A Navy aviator, he was died on August 19, 1943, in the Puget Sound of Washington State.

2nd Lt. Glen Albert Pattee

Glen was born on March 25, 1921, in Salem, Idaho to William Pattee and Emily Griffin. He died on December 12, 1943, in California.