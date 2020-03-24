No more citations for on-campus parking

BYU-Idaho Parking Services announced that community members will no longer receive citations for parking on campus without a parking permit.

“>In a Facebook post announcing the change, the Parking Services Department said, “To be clear, you may park in any lot regardless of permit type.”

They do request for lot “A” be left open for those who need it.

They also warn that major violations such as parking in handicap spaces, fire lanes, yellow curbs, etc. will continue to receive citations.

Spring semester permit sales are suspended until further notice.

This situation will be in effect during the spring semester until there are any updates or changes.